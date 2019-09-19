East Texas fair features local products at new ‘Go Texan’ market

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair is featuring the ‘Go Texan’ market for the first time alongside it’s traditional rides and stands.

The market will be in the Discovery Texas building near the Armory Flea Market, and offers agriculture products only created in the state of Texas.

Cody Rosenbalm with the East Texas State Fair says this is the first time it has been offered at a venue outside of the State Fair of Texas.

“It was created to promote Texas products,” said Rosenbalm. “The products of Texas agriculture are products that bring value to Texas, and so it’s recognized all over the world. People see that Texas brand and they want that Texas salsa or that Texas barbecue sauce.”

Vendors in the market come from all over the Lone Star state and have been certified.

There is a variety of items available for sale including cookies, salsa, spices and jelly.

Also in the Discovery Texas building, shoppers can look at different displays about honeybees, cows, hay and gardening to see how products go from farm to table.

To enter the market, fair goers just have to pay the regular admission price.

Market hours run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the fair.