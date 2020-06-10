East Texas experiencing blood supply shortage, fewer people willing to host drives after COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas is experiencing a blood supply shortage following COVID-19 concerns of social distancing and business closures.

NET Health partnered with Carter BloodCare to help spread the word on the important impact of donating blood.

Jaque Decker, the Manager of Operations for Carter BloodCare says our local hospitals should have a blood supply of two to three days. However, with the blood shortage in our community, she says they are lucky if they get at least a one day supply.

Carter BloodCare has a physical location but is known for its mobility by hosting drives at businesses, churches, and even schools. This gives the technicians and donors more space and also prevents the bus from overheating.

But with all of the closures due to COVID-19, Decker says it’s been challenging. With facilities and businesses taking precautions when opening or forcing permanent closure, blood drives have become difficult to host.

“It comes down to people not wanting to host as many blood drives. Maybe they can’t because their facilities are closed. Maybe they have concerns within their employee base or their congregations,” says Decker. “We have gone from having enough units to supply all of our hospitals to about 50 to 40 percent of what we collect at blood drives or at our blood centers.”

Thomas Alford has been donating blood since high school. Now he is an employee at NET Health and tries to donate blood at least twice a year.

“Blood isn’t something that can be synthetically created and with COVID-19 coming through there donations have been really really down,” says Alford. “So we just wanted to come out here and give back to the community the best way possible.”

To find a blood drive near you, visit Carter Blood Care’s interactive map.