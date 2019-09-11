East Texas events honor 18th anniversary of 9/11

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, different groups of East Texans are holding events to commemorate the day.

In Marshall, the Harrison County Fire Rescue is hosting a memorial stair climb at East Texas Baptist University.

The climb goes from 8 a.m. to noon.

All uniformed, sworn, career, or volunteer emergency response personnel as well as active or retired military service members are invited to participate in this physically demanding event.

The Tempest blood drive is happening in Gladewater to support the community.

Anyone who donates on Wednesday, Sept. 11 will receive a patriotic T-shirt.

Pine Tree High School is holding a memorial at 1:30 p.m.

The memorial will be in the parking lot in front of the Pirate Center in the high school parking lot on Fairmont.

This Saturday, the East Texas Locals have coordinated a 9/11 tribute.

It includes a car show from members of the Raceway Muscle Car Club and others. There is also a kids car show involving Teddy Bear Mobile.

Any first responders who attend receive a free dessert courtesy of Menchie’s village.

There will be music, food, and a pet zone.

If you would live to volunteer or sponsor, you can reach out to East Texas Locals at easttexaslocals@gmail.com.