East Texas DPS troopers suing for retaliation after reporting ‘unlawful quota system’ to superiors

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) Four East Texas Department of Public Safety troopers believe their First Amendment rights have been violated and are now filing a federal suit in the Eastern District of Texas against the institution.

According to federal court documents, the four men reported to their immediate superiors and the Office of the Inspector General that their sergeant was enforcing an unlawful quota system for arrests and traffic stops at the Nacogdoches duty station.

The suit, filed on Tuesday, alleges that Sergeant Robert Shugart subjected anyone who didn’t meet the quota to ridicule and harassment, and offered money and other prizes to those who had the most stops or arrests.

The state troopers, Rodney Mahan, John Henley, Jael Barton, Jr. and John Riggins say they refused to comply with the quota system and when they reported the activity they were, in return:

tranferred to other duty stations away from their families

denied promotions

violently berated in front of others,

denied vacation

forced to work dangerously long hours

Each of the men have more than 10 years of experience on the force.

According to the lawsuit, DPS Sergeant Shugart started his position at the Nacogdoches duty station back in 2017. Before that he was stationed in Center (Shelby County), where troopers allegedly raised concerns over the same quota system issue.

Attorneys Tanner Franklin and Sean Hightower are representing the group of troopers filing the suit. Its status is pending in the United State District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Lufkin Division.

KETK is reaching out to DPS for a comment on the situation.