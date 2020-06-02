East Texas DPS offices resume operations Wednesday in next wave of reopenings

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety will be reopening dozens of offices on Wednesday as the next phase of attempting to resume a normal life after months of shutdown from the coronavirus.

“Texans deserve a safe and convenient option to get the services they need,” said TxDMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster in a release. “The health and safety of our customers, employees and communities were the foundation of this plan to reopen.”

As part of the plan to keep many aspects of social distancing and trying to stop the spread of the virus, the following safety measures will be kept in place:

All in-person services are available by same-day or next-day appointment only.

Offices will be limited to 25% of total capacity.

Appointments are scheduled in 15-minute increments, with the first appointment at 8 a.m. and the last appointment at 4:30 p.m.

Customer seating will be limited. Customers are encouraged to wait outside or in their vehicle until their designated appointment time.

Only one person is allowed in the office per appointment unless a caregiver is needed.

Social distancing and hygiene practices will be observed.

Service counters will have Plexiglas safety barriers.

Daily cleaning and disinfecting will take place.

Water fountains will not be available.

The Wednesday reopenings are part of the third phase of the DPS’ plan to open offices across the state. Up until then, the closest available office was located in Waco, which for most East Texans is a bare minimum two-hour drive.

Four main services will be provided at each location, including: Applying for a driver license or ID, a skills exam for a driver license, applying for a CDL, and a CDL skills exam

The following locations in East Texas will be opened: