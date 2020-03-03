East Texas deputies on scene of officer-involved shooting in Deep East Texas

ONALASKA, Texas (KETK) – Polk County Deputies are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Deep East Texas Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred at the Sportsman’s Retreat Subdivision in Onalaska. There were no law enforcement or emergency personnel injured in the shooting.

It is unclear what triggered the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.

The Texas Rangers will be conducting the investigation into the shooting, which is standard procedure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.