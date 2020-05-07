East Texas craftsman showcases blacksmith skills on national TV

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One East Texas craftsman made the community proud by representing Tyler and his special blacksmith skills on screens seen across America.

Jimmy Martin has been building knives for thirty years and forging for the last five. He even owns his own shop, Redneck Knife Works, in Flint where people can customize and build their own small items including knives, grilling utensils, and keychains.

“I got into building knives because I grew up poor in Louisiana, and when you grow up poor in Louisiana you need a couple of things. One is a good knife and if you can’t afford one you just got to build one,” said Martin.

He showcased his skills on the History Channels’ show ‘Forged in Fire’ where he hosted a watch party with friends and family celebrating his success.