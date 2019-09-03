East Texas couple creates habitat to support butterfly population

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Hale’s have created a monarch waystation and wildlife habitat at their home, to act as stewards for the colorful, winged creatures.

“I just think they’re pretty and I’ve always loved flowers,” said Donna Hale.

According to a study by Yale, the monarch population has been steadily declining over the years due to habitat changes, so the Hales wanted to help.

Monarch’s primarily eat milkweed and the Hales created three different gardens with different varieties as a source of food.

“Milkweed grows in pastures and since pastures have been cut down and there are more buildings now, it’s important to give them a place where they can thrive,” said Donna Hale, a Bullard resident.

The couple began their adventure three years ago and have taken care of hundreds of butterflies in the process.

“We just try to do our part to create a place where they can eat and have babies and be beautiful,” said Lloyd Hale.

Once the eggs are laid on the milkweed plants, the Hales collect the caterpillars and place them in an indoor environement.

“28 days later that caterpillar will be 2,000 times larger than it was, and it will hang and form a ‘J’,” said Lloyd.

The grown caterpillar then covers itself in protein to form a chrysalis and, after another 28 days, hatches as a butterfly.

After hatching, the Hales release the winged insects one by one into their garden, where they can eat, reproduce and repeat the cycle.

“From the caterpillar to the chrysalis and to the butterfly, it really is a miracle,” said Donna Hale.

The monarchs migrate south in the fall, and the Hales estimate they’ll release over 100 butterflies this year to help replenish the population.

You can learn more about the Hale’s efforts HERE.