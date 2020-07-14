East Texas company builds air purification systems to help combat the spread of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Air Rover, a local Tyler company, shipped air purification systems across the United States to help fight COVID-19.

Back in March, Air Rover was approached by the Army Corp of Engineers in the fight against Covid-19, and that’s when the APS2000 was born.

The system is a large space air protection system with HEPA and Carbon filtration technologies along with UVC Germicidal Lamps providing Negative Air Pressure ventilation.

The Project Manager for the APS2000, David Ferguson, said their number one goal is to help get Americans back to work safely.

“We wanted to help people open back up. So then we asked ourselves, how do we do that? So we started to offer the project commercially and it’s been really well received.” David Ferguson, Project Manager Air Rover

At the end of June, systems were shipped to the country’s hardest-hit areas like New York City after Governor Cuomo mandated air purification systems for businesses to reopen. They’re now in demand across several states.

They say the system will protect the air through removing harmful airborne virus particles, creating a safe workspace environment.

According to Ferguson, “that is where the virus and other viruses live, in the air we breathe, so this system is designed to help mitigate that, get it out of the air and to help slow the spread.”

Air Rover said they’re happy to do their part to get America back to normal.

“The fact that we can help locally owned businesses let their customers know that the air they’re breathing is safe, well, it feels good to be a part of that,” said Ferguson.