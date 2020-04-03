East Texas college students adapt to remote learning as coronavirus threat continues

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order closing schools until May 4, many college students are left taking online classes for the remainder of the semester.

Two East Texas natives had dreams of going to Texas A&M University, but their freshman year on campus took a sharp turn when the coronavirus closed schools across the state.

Nathan Drain and Tyler Stokes are both communication majors who wish they had experienced spring semester in Aggieland.

“Not getting to communicate with people and having a presence on campus has been really weird for me and sort of sad because I feel like I’m missing out on an experience that could be gained potentially,” said Stokes.

Shortly after A&M made the decision to close, Brazos County issued a shelter-in-place for residents that only allowed essential businesses to stay open and people to remain active outside as long as they kept six feet apart.

That pushed A&M to encourage students to return home where they had a readily accessible support system and more access to essential services.

While Drain and Stokes miss College Station, they understand the closure is in the best interest of students and faculty to protect everyone’s health.

“When that happened it was really difficult for me because I’m born and bred A&M but I totally understand. A&M really cares for the well being of their campus and it’s really tough when it’s the school you’ve dreamed of going to since you were a little kid, but I totally understand,” said Drain.

Both said they can’t wait to continue classes on campus which are set to resume in the fall.