East Texas chef competes on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Friends and family gathered around their favorite chef Tuesday night as they cheered him on to see if he would win the ultimate prize on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ at ETX Brewing Co.

Chef Lance McWhorters owns Culture ETX in Tyler which offers many types of protein and vegetables with an eclectic twist. Chef McWhorters entered the world of cuisine after leaving the military and spending time in almost 40 different countries. While abroad he experienced several types of food, drinks, and cultures. He first became an executive chef of two restaurants in the Texas Hill country before opening the McGarity’s Saloon in Jefferson. Now he owns Culture ETX and enjoys bringing his experiences from around the world together and blending them with his East Texas roots.

Speaking on the air he said, “I want to win Chopped to be an example to all the vets out there. The kitchen is the perfect fit for military people. It’s fast, it’s hot, it’s loud, it’s chaos, it’s awesome.”

He competed on Chopped a few months back against three other chefs across the country where they competed for $10,000.

The competition has three rounds where chefs get random baskets of ingredients to make an appetizer, dinner, and dessert. After each round, a competitor gets eliminated until one is left and crowned the winner.

Round One: Appetizers

Chef McWhorters prepared a smoked sablefish with baba ghanoush and pickled beets. The judges overall enjoyed his appetizer, especially the fish and puree. However, they needed more freshness and thought the skin on the fish was too tough.

Round Two: Meal

A chicken-friend elk with bone marrow and fava bean Au Poivre was prepared for the judges. One of the judges said his elk was “killer” but there were some inconsistencies from cooking and the amount of smoke tasted throughout the meat. They also believed it needed more green to balance out the meal, but nothing that didn’t keep him from going on to the final round.

Round three: Dessert

In the dessert round, the judges enjoyed Chef McWhorters’ boldness but believed elements did not meld together and all three dishes could not outcompete his competitor. In the end, he was chopped from the Dessert round but had positive words to say for what got him where he is today.

“I feel like ultimately I showed to other vets that you can find that drive again,” said Chef Mcwhorters. “A lot of us come home and we really struggle to find our spot and that leads to a lot of veteran suicides and stuff like that, and cooking is something that saved my life.”