East Texas businesses choose whether or not to enforce Abbott’s mask mandate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott’s issued an executive order Thursday requiring everyone in the state to wear a mask while in public.

As the mandate went into effect on Friday, many businesses across East Texas expressed their support of the Governor’s ruling or were not enforcing it.

Businesses like Bed Bath and Beyond had signs saying, “Masks or face coverings are required when inside the building” and Target was shown turning people away if they did not comply.

While local officials have the right to enforce the order, some like Smith County say they won’t, leading many businesses to choose for themselves.

“I feel like morally I don’t have the right to tell people what to do when it comes to something such as that,” said Howard Charba, owner of Grand Slam in Tyler.

Charba says they have implemented several safety precautions but will not turn away customers if they choose not to wear a mask.