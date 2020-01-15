East Texas business offers $2,000 reward for missing dog

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/ KMSS) – A $2,000 reward is being offered for the return of a dog that went missing after a fire broke out at a downtown Texarkana business.

“Parts” was taken in by employees at Cerphanga Group on E. Broad Street after the brown and white mixed-breed dog was hit by a car last February.

Kat Hayes works at the HVAC contracting company and says she became his primary caregiver until he disappeared the day after Thanksgiving.

“There was a fire at our shop and the firefighters saw him exiting the back of the building on the railroad tracks. We just want him back, dead, alive. You know, there are no questions. If somebody’s got him in their backyard. We just really want him back,” said Hayes.

If you know the whereabouts of this dog, please call 903-826-1389.