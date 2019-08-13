East Texas blood supply no longer at critical level

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The blood shortage in East Texas is no longer at a critical level, according to Clinton McCoy, Director of Operations at Carter BloodCare.

“We are not at a critical shortage like we were a couple weeks ago,” McCoy said. “We’ve had a great response from the community over the past couple weeks and they’ve kind of built our inventory back up.”

When Carter Blood Care reported critical levels of blood, that meant hours of supply if people stopped donating.

Now, McCoy said they are at a preferred level where they can operate comfortably, meaning they have a three-day blood supply if people stop donating.

“The message we have going out right now to our donors, specifically into the community is one thanks for getting us out of a very scary situation,” McCoy said. “Right now we feel comfortable to meet the community needs in the event of a crisis but we need that support to keep going through the rest of the summer.”

He said that with the summer heat, they will see fewer people willing to donate, which made it difficult when El Paso happened.

As part of a network of blood banks around Texas, when an unintended event happens they can call upon each other for extra blood supply.

“On Saturday, the El Paso community reached out to us,” McCoy said. “Saturday afternoon we were able to put platelets on an airplane and send them straight over to El Paso to help them out.”

In response, the East Texas community rallied behind El Paso by donating blood to help with supply levels.

“Hey you know this happened in El Paso, we need to make sure we have blood in case it happens in our community,” he said.

Carter BloodCare still needs donors and is located at 815 S Baxter Ave., open at the following hours:

Monday 11 AM – 7:30 PM Tuesday 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM Wednesday 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM Thursday 11 AM – 7:30 PM Friday 8:30 AM – 6:30 PM Saturday 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Sunday CLOSED

For more information on donating, visit the Carter BloodCare website.

