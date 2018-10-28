Local News

East Texas becoming more pet-friendly

Special Report: Monday, KETK News at 10PM

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 01:14 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 01:14 PM CDT

East Texas becoming more pet-friendly

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - PET FRIENDLY BUSINESSES: A growing number of establishments in East Texas are now allowing dogs. We'll take you on a tour during "Gone to the Dogs" Airing Monday night on KETK News at 10.

