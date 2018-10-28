East Texas becoming more pet-friendly
Special Report: Monday, KETK News at 10PM
TYLER, Texas (KETK) - PET FRIENDLY BUSINESSES: A growing number of establishments in East Texas are now allowing dogs. We'll take you on a tour during "Gone to the Dogs" Airing Monday night on KETK News at 10.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51
Friday Football Fever
KETK NewsFollow @KETK
KFXK Fox 51Follow @kxfkfox51
Friday Football Fever ScoreboardFollow @feverscoreboard