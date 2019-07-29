East Texas balloon race moves 2020 dates to June

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A world-class event attracting competitive pilots from across the United States moved future dates to June.

Next year’s event is scheduled for June 19-21.

Sunday morning the competitive flights were canceled due to unsafe wind conditions.

The competition, known as the Great Texas Balloon Race has been a key event in Longview since 1985.

In 2013, Gregg County was named ‘The Balloon Race Capital of Texas’ by the 83rd Texas Legislature.

Along with competitive flights, Friday and Saturday night display balloons that fill the sky with color and excitement. This gives families the ability to see the balloons up close and watch them inflate and operate.

