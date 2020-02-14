East Texas Auto & Cycle show celebrates 30 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 2020 East Texas Auto and Cycle Show will celebrate its 30th anniversary at the Harvey Convention Center this coming weekend.

The show will benefit the East Texas Crisis Center which provides counseling for victims of family violence and sexual assaults.

“This event for one thing is an awareness campaign for us, to let the general public know about who we are and what we do, but also they have an opportunity to support us, either by 10 dollar admission tickets to come to the show, or 10 dollar raffle tickets or all of the above, to come out and enjoy themselves on a nice winter day,” said Lana Peacock, executive director of East Texas Crisis Center.

Starting February 14th, doors will open at 4:00 p.m. and run through Sunday, February 16th. This year’s show will feature a collection of exotic cars, special interest cars, trucks, and motorcycles from every decade.

Admission: $10 for adults. Children 10 and under get in Free.

Raffle: For $10, people can enter to win a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Quad Cab sponsored by Patterson Dodge of Tyler. The winner will be drawn on Sunday at the close of the show.

Attractions:

The Batmobile from the 1989 movie will be the main attraction for Batman fans.

from the 1989 movie will be the main attraction for Batman fans. The Tuxedo Cats will be performing a variety of music from classic rock & country from the ’80s and ’90s on Saturday and Sunday 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Viper Rides will be making tracks Saturday, 10:00-4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 3:00 p.m.

will be making tracks Saturday, 10:00-4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 3:00 p.m. Viper Rides are $20 or $10 with the purchase of an admission ticket.

are $20 or $10 with the purchase of an admission ticket. Trike Track with adult-size “big wheels” will be fun to race for kids of all ages.

with adult-size “big wheels” will be fun to race for kids of all ages. Food Trucks will be on-site Saturday and Sunday throughout the show.

Doors open:

Friday, February 14 – 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 – 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the East Texas Auto and Cycle Show website.