East Texas artist brings chalk art to the streets in support of Black Lives Matter movement

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Following the death of George Floyd in police custody, a local artist has started bringing his colorful sidewalk creations to the streets of Longview in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lakey Hinson, is no stranger to Longview. Last year he was arrested for blocking a sidewalk in downtown while working on a piece for a city-wide art walk. Something he didn’t know was against the law. The charges were later dropped.

But that didn’t hinder him from expressing himself this time in support of the BLM movement spurring across the nation and in East Texas.

“There is a lot of traffic so it’s hard to put down as much art but when we do have a chance to stop but something down we do,” said Lakey Hinson.

Although his experience with the Law Enforcement was non-violent, he wanted to join the peaceful protests in support of racial equality and against police brutality.

Chalk may be temporary, but Hinson hopes his message will impact the right people at the right time.