East Texas 17-year-old accidentally shoots, kills friend

JOAQUIN, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old teenager has been arrested after reportedly shooting his friend.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from Heston Avery, 17, that he accidentally shot his 16-year-old friend.

After deputies arrived on scene, the victim was pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace.

Avery was booked into the Shelby County Jail and charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

This is a very sad situation for the family of the victim. This is also very sad for Avery’s family and Avery himself who faces charges for a tragic accident that took the life of a young man who had everything to live for. Please keep all of these families in your prayers during this time. Each of them will be reminded of this every day for the rest of their lives. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

The case is pending and will be sent to the Grand Jury.