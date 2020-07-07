East Texans without power in at least 7 counties

EAST TEXAS (KETK) At least 1,000 people around East Texas are without power following overnight storms.

Below is a list of outages by provider around noon on Tuesday:

ONCOR

Tyler – almost 200

Cuney area – 76

Palestine area – 28

Athens – 16

Malakoff area – 124

Nacogdoches – 220

SWEPCO

Texarkana – 16

White Oak area – 55

Longview area – 23

Kilgore area – 34

New London – 39

Henderson area – 183

Carthage – 13

Center – 5

UPSHUR COUNTY RURAL ELECTRIC