East Texans without power in at least 7 counties

EAST TEXAS (KETK) At least 1,000 people around East Texas are without power following overnight storms.
Below is a list of outages by provider around noon on Tuesday:
ONCOR
- Tyler – almost 200
- Cuney area – 76
- Palestine area – 28
- Athens – 16
- Malakoff area – 124
- Nacogdoches – 220
SWEPCO
- Texarkana – 16
- White Oak area – 55
- Longview area – 23
- Kilgore area – 34
- New London – 39
- Henderson area – 183
- Carthage – 13
- Center – 5
UPSHUR COUNTY RURAL ELECTRIC
- Gilmer area – 12
- Noonday – 1