East Texans without power in at least 7 counties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
POWER OUTAGES_1462035714947.jpg

EAST TEXAS (KETK) At least 1,000 people around East Texas are without power following overnight storms.

Below is a list of outages by provider around noon on Tuesday:

ONCOR

  • Tyler – almost 200
  • Cuney area – 76
  • Palestine area – 28
  • Athens – 16
  • Malakoff area – 124
  • Nacogdoches – 220

SWEPCO

  • Texarkana – 16
  • White Oak area – 55
  • Longview area – 23
  • Kilgore area – 34
  • New London – 39
  • Henderson area – 183
  • Carthage – 13
  • Center – 5

UPSHUR COUNTY RURAL ELECTRIC

  • Gilmer area – 12
  • Noonday – 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar