East Texans win statewide award for outstanding tree farm

ARP, Texas (KETK) – Mary and Harold Denson are two East Texans who were recently honored with the 2019 Texas Outstanding Tree Farm of the Year award.

The American Tree Farm System awards this title to a farm each year based on their sustainable practices and stewardship.

The Densons live on and operate a 340 acre tree farm in Arp that has been in their family for over 150 years. Over the years, the property has been passed down through family members.

Harold says he enjoys the peaceful atmosphere and wildlife out on the farm.

After harvesting a group of trees they immediately plant a new group to keep a steady, healthy supply.

Mary says her mother, who owned the property at one point, would be so proud of the award and to see what the farm has developed into.

In the future, the Densons hope to pass the farm on to their family and have the tradition continue.

On Saturday the duo will be hosting a tour of their tree farm for 150 participants. They’ll be providing lunch and telling them the secrets to running a sustainable, highly functioning farm.

