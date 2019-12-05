East Texan’s stay of execution lifted, set to die in May 2020 for murder of deputies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man who had his execution stayed just days before he was set to die received a new date after a Henderson County judge deemed him competent.

Randall Mays, 60, was scheduled to be put to death back in October for the murder of two Henderson County deputies back in 2008. He shot them in the head after they were called to investigate a domestic fight Mays was having with his wife.

392nd District Court Judge Joe Clayton signed off on a new execution date for Mays the week of Thanksgiving. He is set to be put to death on May 13, 2020.

Back in 2018, Mays was diagnosed with schizophrenia. A forensic psychologist examined him where Mays’ claimed he was being killed not for the murder, but rather that he had a renewable energy design that threatened oil companies.

Clayton stopped the execution back in October of this year to examine his medical records in order to determine whether Mays’ was competent enough to be put to death.

This was not the first time that May’s execution was halted by the courts. In 2015, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stopped his death so that his competency could be evaluated. He was deemed fit to be put to death.

It will be the third execution of an East Texan during 2020.

Tracy Lane Beatty, a Whitehouse native, will be put to death on March 25 for killing his mother and burying her in the backyard back in 2003. On April 29, Billy Joe Wardlow will die for the murder of an 82-year old man he robbed back in 1993.

Wardlow was 18-years-old when he committed the crime and has spent more than half his life on death row.

Back in November, Tyler-native Dameon Mosley was sentenced to death for killing Billy Stacks back in 2017. The jury deliberated less than an hour during sentencing.