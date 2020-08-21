East Texans prepare for Trump Boat Parade on Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are joining the nationwide boat parade movement in support of Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Saturday afternoon, people will gather near the Lake Tyler Marina Resort and Concession park for announcements, guest speakers, prayer, and the national anthem.

The event will host three guest speakers:

District 6 Representative Matt Schaeffer

Special Interest Director for the Trump Campaign Kennan Williams

Smith County Republican Chairman David Stein

Organizers ask that the PWC, fishing boats, skiing boats, etc. head out first. The larger crafts will then follow. They also request that participants keep their distance, be safe, and have all the proper boating gear (life jackets).

According to head organizer Katie Medina, she asked that attendees raise no confederate flags.

“It’s seen as divisive and we don’t want the media to be able to paint us in more of a bad light! Trump 2020 is for Unity and LOVE! Tolerance and acceptance! Let’s show everyone who we really are.” Katie Medina

Medina added that this is an event for everyone, no matter what “side of the bench” a person is on.

“This is an opportunity to support Trump’s election. We want to incorporate everyone,” said Medina.

For those interested in learning more about the event, you can visit their Facebook page for details.