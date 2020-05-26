East Texans pay tribute to fallen heroes on Memorial Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Despite social distancing and the rainy weather, East Texans still honored fallen military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Tyler Memorial Funeral Home held its annual service to honor fallen soldiers, but this year it looked a little different.

Instead of the usual program, the event was held virtually.

Only a few veterans were able to attend with everyone sitting six feet apart to ensure social distancing.

“Historically hundreds would gather just to participate with fellow patriots, families would be here to show their children the importance of paying tribute to those who died for you and me, and today, I’m only surrounded by a few,” said Skip Ogle, guest speaker.

The cemetary has been holding this service for the past 20 years and this is the first time they have had to limit the amount of people attending.

The Kilgore Police Department held their annual ceremony at the Veteran’s Park where Officer Burch played Taps and the honor guard presented colors.

Several were seen at the event with their lawn chairs and blankets to watch the ceremony while still practicing social distancing.

The Henderson Fire Department and Police Department paid tribute to those who gave their lives by sharing a video on Facebook. They also placed flags at the intersection of College Ave. and Hwy 79 which is a popular crossroad for those traveling around town.