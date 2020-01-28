East Texans miraculously survive serious car wreck with pipe through windshield

LOONEYVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans are lucky to be alive after surviving a car accident on Monday night.

The wreck occurred just after 7:00 p.m. at the intersections of FM 343, FM 225, and CR 872 in Looneyville.

Multiple photos showed that a metal pipe came crashing through the front windshield in between the driver and passenger seat.

The two occupants of the car were not seriously injured in the wreck and refused medical treatment from first responders.

The identities of the two people in the wreck were not released.