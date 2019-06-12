East Texans commemorate Women Veteran’s Day through Tyler event

It was 71 years ago when President Truman signed into law that women can serve as regular members of our armed forces.

Since then, thousands of women have enlisted and now make up a little under 20 percent of our current service members.

But the National Veteran Foundation, NVF, says, women veterans are often an invisible population.

While there is a growing number of them around the country, women who served have less access to support than their male counterparts, NVF says.

The group also says women often seek help less often, and at a later time than men do.

Due to varying levels of support, Heather Williams, a member of the U.S. Army and Veteran Services Coordinator, says today is a good day to remember everyone who made sacrifices for our country.

“I am a woman veteran, and I was in that position where I needed services at one point in time, and they weren’t there when I needed them,” Williams said. “East Texas just doesn’t have a huge amount of services for women veterans, and today is a chance for women to gather together and see how other women can help other women veterans because they are out there, and they need our help.”

To honor the day, an event is being held at the Holiday Inn on Broadway from 6-8 p.m.

Dinner will be served and the guest speaker is a woman who served in the Korean War.

Tickets can be found on Eventbrite before the event starts.