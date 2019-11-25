East Texan to perform at President Trump’s Florida ‘homecoming’ rally on Tuesday

SUNRISE, Florida (KETK) – An East Texas native will take the stage on Tuesday in Florida to perform for the President of the United States.

Cody Wayne is a Marine Veteran from Henderson and is the lead singer of the Cody Wayne Band. He will perform at President Trump’s “homecoming” rally on Tuesday in Sunrise, Florida.

“I tell you, it’s pretty crazy, but I will say, a blessing. I love my interfaces within the patriotism world. And I think every artist, when you have the opportunity to use your music for good, and in the context for the country, it’s an honor. Cody Wayne

The President is holding the rally to celebrate his and Melania’s official relocation from New York to the Sunshine State. He has already spent a significant amount of his presidency in Florida, mostly at his Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

They officially registered to vote down south back on October 30. The Trump campaign made Florida a central focus during the 2016 election and is certain to try and hold onto it in 2020.

Cody Wayne won “New Male Vocalist of the Year” at the 2018 Texas Regional Radio Annual Music Awards, and “Male Vocalist of the Year” and “Entertainer of the Year” at the 2017 Texas Country Music Awards.

He recently released a single called “Remember the Lost Ones” in which he tries “to explain his experience in Iraq.” Wayne also works with a number of military charities.

“I care about our military, I care about our patriotism and I care about this country. I’ve had the honor to fight for our freedom. I Love America!” Cody Wayne