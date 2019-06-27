East Texan moves into Quitman high school’s tiny home project

Students at Quitman ISD built a tiny home with the skills they leared in geometry class and sold it to a native East Texan.

Since October, the group has been creating this house from scratch, using supplies funded by the district.

Now, Mintie Betts is finally calling it home.

She said the project allowed her to move out on her own into a place she can afford.

“With me kind of coming out of college I have all that college debt that I want to pay off,” Betts said. “It’s plenty spacious. So plenty of room for me and my cat. I can watch TV wherever I want, I have plenty of space to cook because I love to cook.”

While it’s only 12′ by 36′, the project has taken a lot of work.

Every week the students learn about angles in their math class and then apply those lessons to the calculations needed for home building.

This is the fifth home Quitman ISD teacher John Herring has helped his class put together.

In the past, the group auctioned off their project at the end of the year to the highest bidder.

The 20 students worked all year to assemble the bathroom, bedroom, roofing and insulation.

“It’s kinda cool to see geometry incorporated into building a house and just seeing it like come together,” said Haley Marshall, a Quitman ISD sophomore.

Some of the students want to go on to occupations after high school that involve construction and building, and say the class has prepared them well for that path.

“I like putting on all the roofing and everything,” said Luke Murphy, a Quitman ISD sophomore, “Just seeing it go together and using what we learned in the classroom out here. It’s just really a great experience.”

Herring, hope the project continues every year and continues to get smoother and more advanced over time.



