East Texan loses dream job at Disney World, returns home during coronavirus outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The coronavirus has raised unemployment in the U.S. and East Texas. One local resident was a member of the transportation team at Disney World until all parks closed and many employees had to be laid off.

At the theme park, he was given housing, but when Disney World announced they were closing, workers were given just three days to leave the property.

Despite having to start from scratch, he continued to look for employment. Knowing that most grocery stores are hiring, he earned a job ay Natural Grocers in Tyler.

“I’m just going in as a temporary cashier. They’ve got a lot of extra responsibilities right now being one of the only places allowed to stay open. So they got a lot of extra volume they’re shipping in. They needed extra hands,” said Nemo.

He is grateful to be back working in East Texas and looks forward to when he can return to Disney World and start his next adventure.