East Texan killed after being hit by a truck crossing the street

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was killed Saturday night after she was hit by a pickup truck near a store, according to local police.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night near the Napa Auto Parts store in the 800 block of Hurst Street.

The woman was identified as 34-year-old Tamoya Gentry and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was struck by a gray Ford truck trying to cross the street. Investigators have not released the name of the truck driver.

The crash remains under investigation.