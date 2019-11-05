1  of  2
Breaking News
Mexican officials tried to round up children of asylum-seekers at tent camp Missing San Antonio girl kidnapped by father found safe

East Texan killed after being hit by a truck crossing the street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was killed Saturday night after she was hit by a pickup truck near a store, according to local police.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night near the Napa Auto Parts store in the 800 block of Hurst Street.

The woman was identified as 34-year-old Tamoya Gentry and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was struck by a gray Ford truck trying to cross the street. Investigators have not released the name of the truck driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar