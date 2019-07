RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The community of Tatum will be partnering with East Texas Substance Abuse Coalition to host a community RX drug take-back day.

On Friday, July 26 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M., the public is encouraged to turn in unused or expired RX medications for safe disposal.

The program will be held at the Tatum Public Library at 335 Hood Street.

Sharps, aerosols, and liquid are prohibited.