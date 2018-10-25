Drones could give Tyler first responders eyes in the sky Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - New technology may be headed to Tyler.

Some day first responders may use automated drones to improve how they respond to emergencies.

And it all started with a simple idea.

"Wouldn't it be cool if our first responders could see what's happening at a fire or an accident or a disaster potentially before they even rolled their wheels out of the fire station?" asked Phil Burks, CEO of Genesis, the company behind the drones that soon will be flying over East Texas.

A 911 caller may not always have the best view of the incident, or their adrenaline is pumping and they may not be able to give the dispatcher the right information.

"Do you need ambulance, do you need fire trucks, do you need the power company, do they need the gas company there too because there could be gas leaking," said Burks.

In theory, after a 911 call, an automated drone will fly at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour to the scene, giving responders an idea of what to expect.

"With us having a less than five minute response time, if a drone got there in three (minutes), and they could tell us in a minute, 'Hey this fire is bigger than you thought it was,' we could call additional resources ahead of time," said Tyler Fire Chief David Coble.

Every year around 2 million false calls are made to 911 nationwide.

Each of those calls means people and equipment are being taken away from other real situations., the automated drones could let responders know if the situation is indeed real or not.

Generally speaking, dispatching of the drones starts at 911.

Genesis has a piece of software known as Genesis PULSE, which is installed in Smith County, which has a tie in to the navigation app known as Waze.

"The people that are using Waze absolutely can push three buttons and say 'I just saw a major accident' and by doing that sometimes we know about the accidents before 911," said Burks. "Thus we can launch a drone to get out there, potentially, before an ambulance even thinks about going."

The drones will be completely automated, it will not require a person to fly them.

"We are going to have a human that has a 'go, no go' button and it will probably be the same person that actually does the dispatching for medical helicopters," said Burks.

But the tech doesn't stop there.

The drones could also detect if any hazardous chemicals were in the area. This could allow HAZMAT teams to arrive immediately.

Burks hopes beta testing will begin some time next year.

"Honestly, I hope we fail at some point, because from that failure we will learn what we need to improve to be at the next stage," he said.

The plan is to have multiple drones stationed all over the city in strategic locations.

"The drones will actually be in what we're calling a drone port, which we are manufacturing as well, and we're going to physically put those at fire stations, which are logically placed within a city," Burks said.

As for the county, Genesis plans to have drones placed in locations such as 911 centers or county barns



If all goes well with alpha and beta testing, Tyler will be the first city to implement this technology into emergency response.

Making East Texas a beacon for the future.