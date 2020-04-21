Driver struck by train in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old driver was struck by a train in Angelina County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety

On Tuesday afternoon, Texas DPS responded to a crash involving a train and a Chrysler car.

The preliminary investigation revealed the car was traveling east on Red Nash Crossing when the driver disregarded the stop sign at the railroad crossing and was hit on the driver side by a Union Pacific train that was traveling south.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in Lufkin for treatment and identified as Edgar Garcia from Diboll.

The crash remains under investigation.