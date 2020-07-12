Driver dies after being ejected from truck in Wood County

WOOD CONTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead following a one-vehicle wreck where the driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the hospital.

At 3 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM 1254, approximately five miles west of Mineola.

Preliminary reports indicated the driver of a 2008 Ford F-150, Robbie Lee Loftin, 59, was traveling south on FM 1254 when the driver failed to navigate a curve in the roadway.

Loftin overcorrected after leaving the roadway, causing the vehicle to go across both lanes, into the ditch where they hit a large oak tree.

Loftin was unrestrained and ejected from his truck. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

