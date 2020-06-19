Driver crashes into pole near downtown Tyler, police responding

Live Now
Smith County officials discuss mental health in criminal justice system in virtual townhall

TYLER, Texas(KETK)- Tyler police responded to a vehicle crash at around 9:30 am near Front St. and Wildwood Drive. A block from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

According to police the driver of the car had a medical episode and crashed into a pole. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time, but police tell KETK that she was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash also resulted in a temporary power outage for the area, but according to Oncor power has been restored.

Traffic is back open.

