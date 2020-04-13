DRIVE-IN EASTER SERVICE: Kilgore Church comes together for worship while practicing social distancing

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Despite the coronavirus causing people to modify their daily activities, it hasn’t changed the way people worship. As Easter Sunday approached, many leaders looked for different ways to practice social distancing while still celebrating Jesus’ resurrection.

The practiced tradition of prayer in the pews has turned into prayer in the parking lot. Churches have been deemed essential by Gov. Greg Abbott, allowing them to still congregate but must stay within six feet of one another. This has caused religious ceremonies to be held in creative ways including drive-in services.

Easter Sunday is one of the most anticipated holidays of the year for Christians.

“Jesus rose from the dead and that we get lot’s of candy,” explains Victoria Rite, as she thought of her favorite things about the Easter holiday.

10-year-old Victoria said even though there is no Easter Bunny or large egg hunts, she understands the necessity of a different way to worship.

“We don’t spread the coronavirus and we stay in and we make sure everyone is safe,” said Rite.

Easter Sunday has always been a tradition in Victoria’s family, but with restrictions put in place because of COVID-19, this year looks a little different.

“It’s nice weather out here, and we can open our windows, and get up in the car and sing and shout and honk the horn,” described Victoria.

All Tribes Worship Center in Kilgore believes the change of venue comes with its advantages.

“Get out of the house for a little bit, stay within the social guidelines that we have for COVID-19, and at the same time celebrate our risen Savior,” said Wade McKinney, Pastor.

Determined to not let the pandemic stand in way, Pastor McKinney and Associate Pastor Hillary Rite, came up with a social distancing approach to worship, giving church members a way to stay connected and reminded of the story behind Easter.

Sunday service was the third time All Tribes Worship held a drive-in worship service even though there was no bunny, every child rode away with a full bag of candy.