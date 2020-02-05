Breaking News
DPS officials responding to car fire on I-20 in Van Zandt County, westbound lanes to Dallas closed

DPS officials responding to car fire on I-20 in Van Zandt County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: MGN graphics

UPDATE (9:20 A.M.) – The westbound lanes of I-20 have been re-opened after the car fire, according to Officer Jean Dark.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers are responding to a car fire in the westbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 530 in Van Zandt County, according to Jean Dark.

Both westbound lanes are closed as emergency vehicles respond and traffic is being diverted around the fire. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Avoid the area if possible and search for alternate routes if you are headed to Dallas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories