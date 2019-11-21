DPS officials release identities of three killed in fiery head-on crash near Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – DPS officials have released the identities of the three people killed in a head-on crash just south of Jacksonville on Wednesday.

64-year-old Robert Sanders and 84-year-old Johnny Sanders were in an Altima driving northwest on SH 204 when they collided with Bryon Luna, 54, head-on.

Luna was in a Chevrolet Tahoe and for an unknown reason crossed over the center line, causing the collision. Luna’s car caught fire as a result of the crash.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Rodney Wallace.

Both Robert and Johnny Sanders were from Cushing while Luna hailed from Recklaw.

The crash remains under investigation.