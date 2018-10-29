DPS: Identity released in weekend fatal crash in Henderson County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - DPS has released the identity of the man involved in a weekend fatal crash in Henderson County.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, troopers were called to RM-2329, about three miles north of Eustace.

Preliminary crash reports indicate the driver of a Chevy Tahoe, identified as Michael Voyles, 47, of Malakoff, skid and left the roadway.

That's when the vehicle hit two trees, killing Voyles at the scene.

Voyles was pronounced at the scene by Judge Kevin Pollock and was taken to Huckabee & Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff.

The crash remains under investigation.