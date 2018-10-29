BREAKING NEWS

Local News

DPS: Identity released in weekend fatal crash in Henderson County

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 08:29 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 08:29 AM CDT

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - DPS has released the identity of the man involved in a weekend fatal crash in Henderson County.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, troopers were called to RM-2329, about three miles north of Eustace.

Preliminary crash reports indicate the driver of a Chevy Tahoe, identified as Michael Voyles, 47, of Malakoff, skid and left the roadway.

That's when the vehicle hit two trees, killing Voyles at the scene.

Voyles was pronounced at the scene by Judge Kevin Pollock and was taken to Huckabee & Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff.

The crash remains under investigation.

