DPS identifies man killed after hitting tree in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – Texas Department of Public Safety is identifying the man killed Friday morning, when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree during severe weather.

Texas DPS says Josh Hill, 23, was driving on Highway 77 during a thunderstorm when his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Friday morning, two miles outside of Naples, Texas.

“We had a vehicle during a severe thunderstorm, heavy rain at the time, we had one vehicle.There was a combination of three but one of the vehicles left the roadway due to the visibility issue and ended up hitting a tree” said Staff Sergeant Greg Williams with Texas DPS.

DPS says Hill was the only person in the car.

No other injuries have been reported.

