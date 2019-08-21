DPS: Drivers who illegally pass school bus can be fined over $1,200

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With school back in session, the Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers about the dangers, and penalties, for illegally passing a school bus.

“Going back to school brings new opportunities for students, and it also requires additional awareness and caution by drivers to ensure the safety of our students.” Steven McCraw, DPS Director

Drivers who illegally pass a school bus can face a fine up to $1,250. If convicted again, your license could be suspended up to six months.

A ticket for illegally passing a school bus cannot be dismissed through defensive driving. More criminal charges could be brought if the illegal pass results in serious bodily injury.

According to state law, if a school bus has alternating flashing red signals visible from the front or rear, drivers must stop before reaching the bus.

Drivers can only proceed if :

The flashing lights are no longer activated

The driver signals you to proceed

The bus resumes driving