Dozens of Texas officers show up to first football game for son of fallen comrade

MISSION, Texas (KETK) – When a Texas officer was shot and killed in the line of duty, his comrades vowed to take care of his family.

To show their support, dozens of men and women in blue showed up to his son’s first football game.

Corporal Jose “Speedy” Espericueta was killed back in June, the first Mission officer to die on duty in more than four decades.

To show support for his son Joaquin, officers from Mission Police Department, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and Border Patrol agents showed up to his first football game.

Joaquin was named an honorary captain for the game.

Mission 👮🏻 officers vowed to take care of Cpl. Espericueta's family. They kept that promise as they showed up for Joaquin's 1st football 🏈 game. Speedy's son was named honorary capt. So many officers & city leaders were there to support! #ThisIsForSpeedy 💙 pic.twitter.com/Mg6fPzp9kY — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) September 21, 2019

A true blessing for the Sheriff’s Office to have attended Corporal Jose “Speedy” Espericueta’s son’s first football game 2019. An amazing experience to see the law enforcement community continue coming together to show, he will never be forgotten! #myHCSO pic.twitter.com/g9qcozQEYs — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) September 21, 2019