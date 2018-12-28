Double homicide suspect in custody following early morning shooting in Tyler Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Two people are dead and a man is in custody following a early Thursday morning shooting in Tyler.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Tyler Police officers were called to the 2300 block of Ridgewood Drive in reference to an aggravated assault.

When they arrived, two people were found dead by gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as Krista Newman, 25, of Frankston, and Caleb McGrady, 26, of Tyler.

Tyler Police have now identified Harvey Louis Martin, 52, as the shooter in this incident.

Martin has been charged with capital murder and his bond is set at $1 million.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and KETK will keep you updated as information is released.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact:

Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000,

Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.