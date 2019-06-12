DONE WITH CANCER: KK Nelson hits the basketball courts at SFA hoops camp

In March we saw K.K. Nelson honored at the Nacogdoches rodeo.

At the time she was on the verge of beating her cancer so Cowboys Who Care wanted to give her a little something.

“She wants to eventually play basketball at SFA and we’re going to give her that inspiration to keep living her dream,” Sadie Lynn with Cowboys Who Care told KETK in March.

Right after that, everything changed for the better.

“Ever since I went back to the hospital, it was like the last, close to the last, day I had my chemo treatment, so I’m a lot better now,” said K.K. Nelson, who is now done with cancer treatments.

Well enough that today she is at Coach Kellogg’s Hoops camp at SFA.

A basketball camp run by Ladyjack staff and players.

“We have like fun games we get to play, and we get to meet other kids and stuff like that so it’s really fun,” said K.K.

A player Coach Kellogg was thrilled to have.

“She’s been a great piece, and she’s just been all over the place helping in any way she possibly can, involved and competing and at the same time helping to run clocks,” said SFA Women’s Head Basketball Coach Mark Kellogg. “She’s just a tremendous kid and you want to help her in any way possible.”

With Nacogdoches County being the tightly-knit community it is, K.K.’s situation was commonly known, Coach Kellogg had kept tabs on her since the beginning

“We had her as an honorary coach one game this year when she was in the locker room before the game listening to the pre-game speech, sat on our bench,” said Coach Kellogg.

But it didn’t stop there. K.K. missed out on Little Dribblers because of her cancer.

In her absence the team honored her with patches on their jerseys and dedicated their season to her.

“We won the national tournament, and we were so excited and so honored by her inspiration she provided for our team,” said Trisha Kellogg, 4th grade Little Dribblers Basketball Coach.

That inspiration was rewarded.

“Based on all the stuff she went through we wanted to donate the trophy to her this year, so we’re donating the national championship trophy to her,” said Trisha Kellogg.

Now with cancer out of the way she can pursue her dream to one day play for the Ladyjacks.

“I wouldn’t question anything about her right now and what she’s overcome,” said Coach Kellogg.