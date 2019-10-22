Dive team searching for ‘object’ at Lake Tyler East, Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Smith County Sheriff’s office is currently searching for an “object” at Lake Tyler East, just off of Highway 64, according to Deputy Larry Christian.

A dive team has been deployed to help aid in that search. It’s unclear what the team is looking for.

The focus of the search appears to centers around the boat ramp, just off the highway.

Officials at the scene said this is not the first time they have been out searching for the “object.”

A joint investigation with federal and local officials is underway

Information is limited at the time. The Sheriff’s office said Tuesday morning that this is an ongoing investigation.

