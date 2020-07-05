Discovery Science Place closes after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Discovery Science Place in Tyler has closed its doors after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
While the staff member has not been at the museum since Wednesday, July 1, the business says they are closing for the safety of everyone.
The museum plans to open back up on Friday, July 10 after cleaning the space extensively beyond what is day-to-day operations.
As we have done since the beginning of this, we encourage everyone in our community to follow the sound advice of science and health officials. Stay well and safe and take the steps necessary to keep our economy open while protecting those we share space and air with.Discovery Science Place