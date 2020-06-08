Discovery Science Place announces limited reopening plan

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Discovery Science Place announced plans to reopen to the public after concerns of COVID-19 forced its closure.

Beginning Friday, June 19, the general public will be allowed to visit the museum. To maintain capacity and social distancing, only 50 people will be allowed inside at a time.

The facility will be open Friday through Sunday with scheduled time slots from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. People are required to purchase their admission tickets online or risk being turned away at the door.

A “members-only” weekend will take place on June 12 – 14 to thank those who have been patient and supportive of the museum.

The hour between scheduled time slots will allow staff to clear the facility and thoroughly clean before more people visit.