Discovery Science Place announces limited reopening plan

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Discovery Science Place announced plans to reopen to the public after concerns of COVID-19 forced its closure.
Beginning Friday, June 19, the general public will be allowed to visit the museum. To maintain capacity and social distancing, only 50 people will be allowed inside at a time.
The facility will be open Friday through Sunday with scheduled time slots from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. People are required to purchase their admission tickets online or risk being turned away at the door.
A “members-only” weekend will take place on June 12 – 14 to thank those who have been patient and supportive of the museum.
The hour between scheduled time slots will allow staff to clear the facility and thoroughly clean before more people visit.
The Discovery Science Place has taken numerous steps to better serve the public and their staff while following CDC, state, and county guidelines. Capacity will be limited to encourage social distancing, all guests will be required to wash their hands at a newly-built hand-washing station in the entry courtyard before entering, plexiglass screens have been added to the front counter, only cashless transactions will be allowed on-site, additional sanitation bins have been placed around the museum for items that guests feel need additional cleaning, enhanced cleaning procedures will be in place throughout the day and at close, and while face coverings will not be required of guests, they are recommended.Discovery Science Place