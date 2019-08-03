Disability stickers spread awareness in East Texas

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Stickers with “PERSON WITH A DISABILITY ON BOARD!” writing are now being offered by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to alert law enforcement of people’s status when needing help.

People are encouraged to place them on their front door and car windows.

“These bright yellow window stickers will give First Responders the information they need before they approach, and they will give people the security of knowing their situation is known,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

Inspiration for the design came from Amanda Wilcox who works at the Chandler & Brownsboro Stateman.

“Athens Screen Printing quickly and efficiently mass-produced the stickers and the Sheriff’s Office is very thankful,” Hillhouse said.

“No tax dollars are being used to fund this program which I believe will be very successful,” Hillhouse said. “We are using money which has been seized during criminal investigations.”

The bright yellow sticker and logo of the Sheriff of Henderson County Office alert first responders to a person’s disabilities including autism, down syndrome, seizures, muscular dystrophy, and deafness.

“Once our Deputies see the notice, they will know the people they are approaching may be non-verbal, non-ambulatory, and unable to understand,” the Sheriff said.

The stickers include two versions, one of which tells first responders that the person may run away, resist help, or have no awareness of danger.