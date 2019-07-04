DIRECTV holding subscribers hostage, Help keep KETK on the air

Effective at midnight on July 4, DIRECTV and AT&T unilaterally dropped KETK and over 120 Nexstar stations in 97 media markets nationwide.

This follows DIRECTV’s refusal to accept an offer to extend its existing licensing agreement to August 2. The agreement would have allowed for more time to keep negotiating and for viewers to keep watching their trusted news outlets.

The move is highly unusual for Nexstar, but a very common development for DIRECTV/AT&T. Nexstar is proud that it has never had a service interruption during the company’s history.

Here is a list of Frequently Asked Questions: Don’t Lose KETK

However, DIRECTV is routinely involved in disputes. In just the last month, viewers from more than 20 non-Nexstar markets lost access to local content.

Nexstar has been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV.

Significantly, Nexstar has offered DIRECTV the same rates it offered to other large distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations within 2019 to date.

Consumers and viewers affected by DIRECTV/AT&T’s blackout can contact DIRECTV/AT&T directly at 208 South Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75202 and by phone at 855-567-1569 or 210-821-4105.