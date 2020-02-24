Dick’s Sporting Goods hosting grand opening Friday with special events and free giveaways

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is set to open this Friday at the Broadway Square Mall after months of construction.

The store is located on the south end of the mall where Sears used to stand and will feature 45,000 square feet of retail space.

The grand opening is set for Friday with guest appearances, special events, and free giveaways.

On Saturday, Randy White, former defensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys will be at the store from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. signing autographs and taking photos. *Wristbands are required.

On Sunday, kids have the ability to win prizes and test their strength, agility, and speed. The games will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. for kids age 6-15.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will also be giving away t-shirts and gift cards to the first 100 people in line each day.

For more information about their special events, you can visit their website.